Athletics' Matt Olson: Smacks timely double

Olson went 3-for-4 with a two-run double, a walk and two runs in a win over the Royals on Monday.

Olson has been racking up multi-hit efforts during what is his second straight solid month at the plate. The slugging first baseman has an impressive 23 hits overall during the month on the strength of nine single-game tallies of two or more. Olson has boosted his season average 17 points to .264 since the calendar flipped to July, and following Monday's production, his slugging percentage sits at .529, the second-highest figure of his career.