Olson went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Sunday's 6-5 win over San Francisco.

After bashing 24 home runs in just 59 games last season, Olson has finally crossed the 20-homer mark in his 100th game of 2018. In 410 plate appearances, the 24-year-old owns a .237/.329/.457 slash line with 53 runs scored and 49 RBI.

More News
Our Latest Stories