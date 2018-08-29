Athletics' Matt Olson: Smashes three-run home run
Olson went 1-for-3 with a walk and a three-run homer in Tuesday's win over the Astros.
Olson smashed a long home run -- his 24th of the year -- off Charlie Morton in the third inning to give Oakland a two-run lead at the time. Olson is hitting .238/.324/.447 on the year with 64 RBI while his 24 home runs and 67 runs both rank within the top five among MLB first basemen. While hitting just three home runs over his last 33 games, the 24-year-old has slashed 13 doubles and recorded 15 RBI over that span, maintaining a level or productivity.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start