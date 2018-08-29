Olson went 1-for-3 with a walk and a three-run homer in Tuesday's win over the Astros.

Olson smashed a long home run -- his 24th of the year -- off Charlie Morton in the third inning to give Oakland a two-run lead at the time. Olson is hitting .238/.324/.447 on the year with 64 RBI while his 24 home runs and 67 runs both rank within the top five among MLB first basemen. While hitting just three home runs over his last 33 games, the 24-year-old has slashed 13 doubles and recorded 15 RBI over that span, maintaining a level or productivity.