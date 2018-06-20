Olson went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, three runs scored, a walk and a strikeout in Wednesday's win over the Padres.

Olson blasted a solo shot in the third inning -- his 15th of the season -- as one of five Oakland home runs in the 12-4 win. The 24-year-old is mired in a 5-for-40 (.125) slump even with Wednesday's two-hit outing, dropping his slash line on the year to .237/.320/.451.