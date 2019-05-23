Olson went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk and a run in a win over the Indians on Wednesday.

Olson continued his recent stretch of hard contact Wednesday, as he now has six extra-base hits (two doubles, four home runs) over his last nine starts. The young slugger's previously injured hand, which was the cause of a 34-game absence earlier this year, appears to be back to full health if Olson's offense since returning is any indication.