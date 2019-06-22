Athletics' Matt Olson: Stays hot in loss
Olson went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Rays.
His third-inning solo shot off Jalen Beeks got the A's on the board, and he added an RBI double in the eighth. Olson has been locked in this month, slashing .311/.391/.672 through 17 games in June with five long balls, seven two-baggers and 13 RBI.
