Olson went 1-for-2 with an RBI single, three walks and two runs in a win over the Angels on Thursday.

Several of his teammates did it in more spectacular fashion, but Olson had his fair share of contributions in the Athletics' jaw-dropping 21-run outburst. The multiple walks were a rarity for Olson, who'd last accomplished the feat on Aug. 3 and had only done it on eight occasions overall this season. Olson's on-base percentage for September is up to a whopping .406 following Thursday's performance, as he's now reached safely in eight straight games.