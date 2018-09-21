Athletics' Matt Olson: Stays hot in rout
Olson went 1-for-2 with an RBI single, three walks and two runs in a win over the Angels on Thursday.
Several of his teammates did it in more spectacular fashion, but Olson had his fair share of contributions in the Athletics' jaw-dropping 21-run outburst. The multiple walks were a rarity for Olson, who'd last accomplished the feat on Aug. 3 and had only done it on eight occasions overall this season. Olson's on-base percentage for September is up to a whopping .406 following Thursday's performance, as he's now reached safely in eight straight games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...