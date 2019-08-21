Athletics' Matt Olson: Stays hot with another homer

Olson went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, two runs and a walk to help the Athletics to a 6-2 victory over the Yankees on Tuesday.

Olson is red-hot, as this marked his seventh multi-hit effort in his last nine games -- a stretch that has seen him crank four more long balls to give him 26 on the season. The recent tear has the 25-year-old's slash line up to a healthy .267/.348/.545 across 389 plate appearances.