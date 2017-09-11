Athletics' Matt Olson: Stays hot with another long ball
Olson went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer, a walk and two runs scored Sunday against the Astros.
Olson was also hit by a pitch in what was yet another strong outing at the plate. The 23-year-old slugger is riding a tremendous power surge with nine home runs since Aug. 27 and has gone deep in consecutive games.
