Olson went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer, a walk and two runs scored Sunday against the Astros.

Olson was also hit by a pitch in what was yet another strong outing at the plate. The 23-year-old slugger is riding a tremendous power surge with nine home runs since Aug. 27 and has gone deep in consecutive games.

