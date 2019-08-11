Athletics' Matt Olson: Swats deciding homer

Olson went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 2-0 win over the White Sox.

Olson's fourth-inning shot -- his 23rd of the year -- accounted for the only runs for either squad in Sunday's contest. He snapped a nine-game homerless drought in what's been a disappointing start to August; he's gone 8-for-33 (.242) with one extra-base knock and nine strikeouts.

