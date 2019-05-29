Athletics' Matt Olson: Swats two-run homer

Olson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Angels.

Olson's sixth inning long ball tied the game at four runs apiece, but it was all the offense the Athletics could muster. The first baseman has six homers, 10 RBI and 11 runs scored in 19 games in May. For the year, he's hitting .238/.330/.500 over 80 at-bats.

