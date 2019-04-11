Athletics' Matt Olson: Taking one-handed swings
Olson (hand) took one-handed swings Thursday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
He has been taking grounders and doing cardio over the past week as well, but is not yet ready to take swings using his surgically repaired right hand. The first-base platoon of Kendrys Morales and Mark Canha will continue to operate for the next couple months while Olson is on the mend.
