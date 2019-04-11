Olson (hand) took one-handed swings Thursday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

He has been taking grounders and doing cardio over the past week as well, but is not yet ready to take swings using his surgically repaired right hand. The first-base platoon of Kendrys Morales and Mark Canha will continue to operate for the next couple months while Olson is on the mend.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays

    Waivers, Winners and Losers

    Austin Meadows had a monster night while Mike Trout left with a groin injury. Heath Cummings...

  • mike-clevinger.jpg

    H2H Trade Chart

    Think the Mike Clevinger and Luis Severino injuries present a good opportunity to buy low?...

  • hyun-jin-ryu.jpg

    Top-30 IL stashes

    Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...