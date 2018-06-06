Athletics' Matt Olson: Three hits Tuesday
Olson went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Rangers.
Olson struck out twice for the second straight game, but that was the only knock on him Tuesday. The 24-year-old has been on a tear of late, as he's hitting .450 (9-for-20) with four home runs and 11 RBI during his current five-game hitting streak. Thanks to the recent outburst, Olson's now sporting a .256/.337/.475 slash line that's much closer to last year's output than the rate he'd been going at over the first two months.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Launches pivotal three-run blast Sunday•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Cranks two more homers Friday•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Smacks ninth homer Thursday•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Smacks solo blast in win•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: On base three times Friday•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Continues power surge Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...