Olson went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Rangers.

Olson struck out twice for the second straight game, but that was the only knock on him Tuesday. The 24-year-old has been on a tear of late, as he's hitting .450 (9-for-20) with four home runs and 11 RBI during his current five-game hitting streak. Thanks to the recent outburst, Olson's now sporting a .256/.337/.475 slash line that's much closer to last year's output than the rate he'd been going at over the first two months.