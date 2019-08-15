Athletics' Matt Olson: Timely hitting continues

Olson went 2-for-4 with a two-run double in a win over the Giants on Wednesday.

Olson's August surge continued with his third two-RBI tally of the last seven games. The 25-year-old only has two extra-base hits overall in August, but he's nevertheless just six home runs away from equaling the career-best 29 he slugged last season in 293 additional plate appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories