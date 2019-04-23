Manager Bob Melvin suggested Monday that Olson (hand) could return from the 10-day injured list in mid-May, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Olson has been sidelined since the Athletics' season-opening series in Japan in late March, when he suffered a broken hamate bone in his right hand that required surgery. He's since progressed to hitting soft-toss pitching and looks on track to face live pitching early next week. Melvin noted that Olson will likely need a week's worth of at-bats in the minors before being ready to rejoin the Athletics, so his rehab assignment will likely consist of several games. Once reinstated from the IL, Olson will likely take back everyday duties at first base, sending Kendrys Morales into a bench role.