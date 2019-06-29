Athletics' Matt Olson: Two homers in win

Olson went 3-for-3 with two home runs, five RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 7-2 win over the Angels.

Olson went yard in his first two plate appearances of the game, knocking a two-run homer off of Angels starter Noe Ramirez in the first inning before blasting a three-run shot off of Felix Pena in the third inning. Olson has hit five homers in his last seven games, batting .400 (10-for-25) during the recent power surge. He's up to 16 homers, 32 RBI and 28 runs scored in 49 games this season.