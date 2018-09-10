Athletics' Matt Olson: Two more hits in win
Olson went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in a win over the Rangers on Sunday.
Olson followed up Saturday's solo home run with his first multi-hit effort of September, extending his modest hitting streak to four games in the process. The young slugger has already driven in and scored four runs apiece over the first eight games of the month, and he's slashing .253/.323/.453 across 189 post-All-Star-break plate appearances while modestly improving his strikeout rate to 22.8 percent from a 25.2 percent first-half figure.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....