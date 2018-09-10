Olson went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in a win over the Rangers on Sunday.

Olson followed up Saturday's solo home run with his first multi-hit effort of September, extending his modest hitting streak to four games in the process. The young slugger has already driven in and scored four runs apiece over the first eight games of the month, and he's slashing .253/.323/.453 across 189 post-All-Star-break plate appearances while modestly improving his strikeout rate to 22.8 percent from a 25.2 percent first-half figure.