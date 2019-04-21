Olson (hand) is on track to return to the big-league lineup around May 5, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports.

Ggeneral manager David Forst told Bowden on Sunday that Olson was two weeks away, which would line him up to return late in the first week of May in Pittsburgh or early in the second week of May at home against the Reds. This is excellent news, as it originally seemed like Olson would be out through the end of May. It's a pain-tolerance issue at this point, and he is using an axe-handle bat, which should ease the pain when he makes contact.