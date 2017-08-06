Athletics manager Bob Melvin said that Olson will be recalled from Triple-A Nashville ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Mariners, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Athletics opened up a roster spot for Olson by trading Yonder Alonso to Seattle earlier Sunday, but the 23-year-old wouldn't have been able to join the big club in California in time for the series finale against the Angels later in the day. Once Olson rejoins the Athletics, Melvin said that an everyday spot against right-handed pitching would be opened up for the rookie, who had been deserving of a lengthier look at the big-league level after batting .272 with 40 extra-base hits (23 home runs) at Nashville this season. Contact issues remain a concern for Olson and could depress his batting average with the Athletics -- as was the case in his 60 plate appearances with the club earlier this season -- but he might be worth a look for AL-only or deeper mixed-league teams in need of a power boost.