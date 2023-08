Allen went 4-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and five RBI in Friday's 12-4 win over the White Sox.

Hitting out of the nine hole, Allen socked a solo shot off Tanner Banks in the seventh inning to cap a career day at the plate. The 24-year-old shortstop is showing signs in August he can contribute with his bat as well as his glove, slashing .279/.323/.443 through 20 games on the month with three homers, three steals, seven runs and nine RBI.