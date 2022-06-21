Allen was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Allen will return to the big leagues after being sent down May 22. The shortstop has produced a .174 batting average with two doubles, two runs and a stolen base over 23 at-bats in two stints with the Athletics this season. He's been red hot in June with Las Vegas, producing a .365/.500/.538 slash line with a home run, six doubles and 11 RBI in 16 games. With the Athletics out of playoff contention, it's possible that the 24-year-old sticks around for a while.