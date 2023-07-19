Allen will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Allen will pick up a sixth straight start at shortstop coming out of the All-Star break, but he may not have a long leash atop the depth chart. He's getting on base just 20 percent of the time thus far in the second half and has put together a .197/.243/.228 slash line across 139 plate appearances in the majors this season.