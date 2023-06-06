Allen was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Allen has made more starts at shortstop than any other Athletic this season, but even Oakland wasn't willing to put up with his .476 OPS any more. Kevin Smith has been recalled to take Allen's spot on the roster and should see ample time at shortstop along with Aledmys Diaz.
