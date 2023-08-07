Allen went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Sunday's win over the Giants.

Allen knocked a two-run shot in the second inning followed by a solo homer in the fifth. Entering Sunday, the second-year infielder had just one home run through 59 games, and that long ball was hit May 16, 36 games ago. Even after the big performance, Allen is slashing .195/.240/.268 with 16 runs scored through 179 plate appearances.