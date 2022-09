Allen went 1-for-4 with an RBI double and a run in a loss to the Rangers on Tuesday.

The rookie's fourth-inning two-bagger brought home Jonah Bride for Allen's first RBI since Aug. 30. The shortstop has shown some modest signs of life at the plate over the last three games, recording a hit in each while scoring twice overall. However, Allen remains mostly overmatched by big-league arms, as he's still carrying just a .205 average and .541 OPS across 81 games.