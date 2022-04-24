Allen will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Rangers.

Allen is filling in for a resting Elvis Andrus on Sunday, but the rookie should see steady playing time at the keystone during the upcoming week at least until Oakland gets Chad Pinder or Jed Lowrie back from the COVID-19-related injured list. Through his first four big-league games, Allen has gone 2-for-12 with two doubles and a run.