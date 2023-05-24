Allen is not in the lineup Wednesday night against the Mariners.
Aledmys Diaz is at shortstop and Tony Kemp will cover second base. Allen has shown a bit more life at the plate in recent weeks, but he holds an overall .205/.247/.260 season slash line.
