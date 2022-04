Allen made his major-league debut in Tuesday's win over the Orioles, starting at second base and going 0-for-3 with a strikeout.

The defensive-savvy prospect is more renowned for his prowess at shortstop, but he's also logged 61 appearances at the keystone in the minors. Allen's promotion from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday was the result of the Athletics' rash of COVID-19 absences, so his initial majors stint may not last but a few days.