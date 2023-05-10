Allen is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

Allen started at shortstop in each of the previous three games but went just 1-for-10 with a walk and three strikeouts, dropping his season-long slash line to .105/.171/.132 across 43 plate appearances. Though he's been serving as the Athletics' primary shortstop while Aledmys Diaz (hamstring) has been on the shelf, Allen could be in danger of losing that role in light of his deep struggles at the plate. Kevin Smith will replace Allen in Wednesday's contest.