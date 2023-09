Allen went 1-for-3 with a triple and a walk in a loss to the Twins on Wednesday.

Allen's three-bagger was the second of the season and his career, and it extended a brief but encouraging stretch of the plate for the young shortstop. The 24-year-old has hit safely in four consecutive starts, going 5-for-13 with a pair of walks and two runs in addition to Wednesday's three-bagger across 15 plate appearances in that span.