Allen went 1-for-3 with one homer, one RBI and one run scored in Monday's loss to the Rangers.

The rookie shortstop took a 2-0 fastball from Glenn Otto 391 feet to left field for his third home run on the season and second in as many days. Despite the recent power surge, Allen should not be considered a home run producer as he never eclipsed six home runs in a single season in the minors. He should be considered a fringe option in deeper leagues down the stretch as his season-long slash is a lowly .214/.280/.318.