Allen went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run in a win over the Angels on Monday.

Allen led off for the second straight game and made good use of the opportunity, generating his second multi-hit effort over the last seven contests in the process. The rookie has picked up the pace at the plate in that span, generating three extra-base hits (two doubles, one home run), four RBI, two walks and three runs while striking out at a minuscule 3.8 percent clip.