Allen, who owns a .333 average and .934 OPS across 12 games at Triple-A Las Vegas since being optioned April 14, is a likely candidate to be recalled should Aledmys Diaz (hamstring) require a stint on the injured list, the team's official site reports.

Diaz exited Saturday's loss to the Reds with a left hamstring injury that manager Mark Kotsay labeled as likely serious enough to require an IL stint in his postgame remarks. Allen spent eight games with the Athletics to open the season and limped to an .063 average across 17 plate appearances, and he recorded 13 doubles and four home runs during his initial 100-game big-league stint last season, albeit as part of an unappealing .207/.256/.291 slash line.