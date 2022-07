Allen went 2-for-3 with a run in a loss to the Mariners on Thursday.

Allen extended his on-base streak to nine games with his multi-hit effort, a span that encompasses the entirety of his current big-league stint after being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on June 21. The 23-year-old's surge has boosted his slash line to .250/.339/.385 across his first 59 plate appearances at the big-league level.