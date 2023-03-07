Allen is not a lock to open the season as the Athletics' starting shortstop, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Allen entered camp as the clear favorite to be the primary shortstop and probably still is, but when asked over the weekend whether Allen was the team's starter at short, general manager David Forst said, "I don't know that we have anything penciled in like that." Aledmys Diaz has mostly played shortstop in camp and is an alternative to Allen to start there, although he's likely to bounce around to other infield spots. While he offers solid defense, Allen batted just .207/.256/.291 in 100 games for Oakland last season.