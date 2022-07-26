site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: athletics-nick-allen-not-in-tuesdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Athletics' Nick Allen: Not in Tuesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Allen is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Astros.
Allen started the past three contests and will take a seat after going 2-for-10 with an RBI and a run. Jonah Bride will shift to second base while Vimael Machin starts at the hot corner.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read