Allen went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Rangers.

Allen has been a bright spot for the Athletics in August, going 6-for-17 (.353) over the last five games. His steal Tuesday was his second of the season in just his third attempt, so he's still not much of a threat on the basepaths. He's slashing .199/.242/.275 with three home runs, 11 RBI, 17 runs scored, two doubles and a triple through 186 plate appearances.