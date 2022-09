Allen went 1-for-4 with an RBI single and a stolen base in a win over the Mets on Saturday.

Allen extended the Athletics' lead to 8-4 with his eighth-inning knock and subsequently swiped second base, snapping a brief 0-for-12 funk in the process. The 23-year-old has been reasonably productive at the plate over the last two weeks, hitting safely eight times in a nine-game stretch at one point in the sample while also recording two of his three steals on the season.