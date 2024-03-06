Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said Wednesday that Allen is currently sidelined with a mild back strain, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Allen hasn't played in a Cactus League game since March 1 due to the back issue. The Athletics haven't provided an indication of when Allen might be ready to return to the spring lineup, but the team seems to be viewing his injury as a day-to-day concern. If healthy, Allen is the favorite to open the season as the Athletics' primary shortstop.