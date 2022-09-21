Allen went 2-for-2 with a walk and a run in a win over the Mariners on Tuesday.

Allen was busy on the basepaths throughout the night with his latest encouraging offensive performance. The 23-year-old has now hit safely in four straight -- and eight out of his last nine games overall -- cobbling together a .324 average and .367 on-base percentage over the latter stretch. With the Athletics closing the book on a non-contending season, Allen should continue benefitting from plenty of reps against big-league arms the rest of the way through an everyday role at shortstop.