Athletics' Nick Allen: On bench Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Allen isn't starting Monday's game against the Rangers.
Allen is getting a day off after he went 0-for-12 with a walk and three strikeouts over the last four games. Sheldon Neuse will take over at the keystone and bat ninth.
