Allen (back) is participating in a minor-league game Sunday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
The 25-year-old hasn't seen Cactus League play since March 1 due to a mild back strain, but he's now on the cusp of returning to action. Allen is expected to begin the season as Oakland's primary shortstop, and he appears on track to be ready for Opening Day.
