Allen went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 10-3 win over the Mariners.
Allen provided some extra cushion for Oakland with his sixth-inning blast. The long ball was his first since Aug. 15, and he drove in a run for the first time in five games. The shortstop has seen steady playing time in the second half, but he hasn't done much at the plate throughout the year. He has a .208/.256/.294 slash line with four homers, 18 RBI, 30 runs scored and three stolen bases through 97 contests this season.