Allen went 2-for-3 with a stolen base in a loss to the Guardians on Saturday.
The rookie swiped his first major-league bag off the Shane Bieber-Austin Hedges battery while also contributing the first multi-hit effort of his career. Allen has posted a .222/.300/.333 slash line over his first 20 plate appearances while making appearances at second base and shortstop.
