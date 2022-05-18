Allen was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Allen was sent down in early May, but he'll rejoin the major-league club after spending just over two weeks in Las Vegas. He's appeared in eight games for the Athletics this year and has hit .211 with two doubles, two runs and a stolen base. The 23-year-old should serve as infield depth now that he's back in the big leagues.
