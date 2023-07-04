Allen was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.
Allen has collected a lowly .476 OPS during his time in the majors this season but got back on track at Vegas with a .922 OPS in 19 contests. He could see some action at shortstop.
More News
-
Athletics' Nick Allen: Producing early with Aviators•
-
Athletics' Nick Allen: Demoted to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Nick Allen: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Nick Allen: Sitting after four straight starts•
-
Athletics' Nick Allen: Heads to bench Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Nick Allen: Hot hitting continues Tuesday•