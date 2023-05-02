Oakland recalled Allen from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Allen comes up to replace Aledmys Diaz after Diaz was placed on the 10-day injured list. In 17 plate appearances with Oakland prior to being demoted to Triple-A, Allen hit just .063, but he performed well in his time with Las Vegas and should see plenty of reps at shortstop with Diaz on the shelf.

