Allen went 1-for-3 with an RBI single and a stolen base in a loss to the Twins on Friday.
Allen put the Athletics' first run of the second half of the season on the board with his second-inning single, plating Shea Langeliers. The light-hitting infielder had gone 2-for-11 over his first six games back from Triple-A Las Vegas prior to Friday's single, and he's yet to prove capable of getting the better of big-league arms on a consistent basis through his first 453 MLB plate appearances over the last two seasons.
More News
-
Athletics' Nick Allen: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Nick Allen: Producing early with Aviators•
-
Athletics' Nick Allen: Demoted to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Nick Allen: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Nick Allen: Sitting after four straight starts•
-
Athletics' Nick Allen: Heads to bench Wednesday•