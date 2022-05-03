The Athletics optioned Allen to Triple-A Las Vegas following Monday's 6-1 loss to the Rays, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

His demotion likely clears a spot on the 26-man active roster for reliever Lou Trivino (illness), who appears ready to return from the COVID-19 injured list. After getting his first call to the majors April 18, Allen appeared in eight games for Oakland and went 4-for-19 with two doubles, two runs and a stolen base.