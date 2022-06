Allen went 1-for-3 with an RBI double and two runs scored in Saturday's victory over Kansas City.

Allen sent Elvis Andrus home on an RBI double in the fourth inning, then came around to score two batters later thanks to a Jonah Brides single. Allen also scored on Tony Kemp's homer in the eighth inning. The shortstop has seen limited time this season, but played in four games this week and picked up a hit in three of them. Allen will have to continue to stay hot if he wants to stay in the lineup.